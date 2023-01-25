Cat litter Thai startup forges new partnership to penetrate domestic market

Wealthy Moggie Innovation (WMI) expects the 10-million-baht investment to assist the company in implementing an active marketing strategy to raise brand awareness of "Hide and Seek" cat litter in the domestic market.

Vattanaporn Tungsagna, WMI's sales director, co-founder, who is also a cat lover, told a press conference on Wednesday that Hide and Seek is made entirely of Thai cassava.

"After finding out that the majority of cat litter in Thailand is imported, we were perplexed as to why there has been no made-in-Thailand product, even though we have plenty of natural sources. So we started experimenting until we found the right ingredients that are both effective at eliminating odours and safe for cats, owners, and the environment," he explained.

He estimates the product currently has a 1-2% market share in Thailand. He expects to reach at least 10% in the next five years. Meanwhile, he hopes to expand his pet shop partners from the current 400. According to Wattanporn, there are over 5,000 pet stores in Thailand.

The company aims to earn 22 million baht from product sales this year as there has been a surge in international orders. The company's plant can produce 40 containers per month.

"We also intend to launch a new innovative cat-litter product that will aid in the early detection of feline disease. The product will be available around the middle of the year," he said.

He added that the products were well received in the market, particularly in the international market. When compared to other brands, Hide and Seek clumps up quickly, according to customer feedback. Furthermore, the product is chemical- and odour-free, has long-lasting odour control, high absorbtion, and is safe to flush.