Thai trans tycoon welcomes revenue surge from universal beauty

El Salvador is paying 400 million baht to host the pageant this year and JKN is in the process of signing contracts for hosting the pageant for the following two years, she said.

JKN bought the Miss Universe Organisation from Endeavor Group in October last year.

JKN plans to use the Miss Universe brand to promote its own consumer products, starting with beverages that will be launched in the first quarter of this year, Jakkaphong said.

JKN is planning to expand into the beverage, wellness and cosmetic segments with direct sales to consumers through JKN18 channel, JKN Hi shopping and Omni Channel and Social Commerce, she said.

Revenues will total 4 billion baht this year, Jakkaphong said.

JKN aims to become a global content creator and to take the lead in Asean by purchasing the rights to sell global brands.

“We are currently using JKN Global to sell the Miss Universe organisation [for] broadcast fees, franchise fees, production fees, everything. So, as we go into the content market, we go as JKN Universe or Miss Universe organisation. That’s part of the blending,” Anne explained.

“The second part will be consumer products. A lot of them will be branded as Miss Universe skin care, Miss Universe cosmetics, and beverages, too … [Miss Universe] beverages will include collagen, multivitamin beauty drinks, and also mineral water. Everything will be under the same ecosystem, led by the logo or brand of Miss Universe,” she added.



