Siemens expects high growth in Thailand, Asean CEO says

“Siemens eyes substantial growth in Thailand with investments in existing businesses, personnel development, and finding partners to expand into new businesses related to green energy and sustainability,” Pham said.

He said that Siemens’ current business plan in Thailand focuses on digital industries and smart infrastructure. The company aims to sell more of its technology products in the Thai market, he said, adding that Siemens invested 5.6 billion euros (201.5 billion baht) in research and development during its last fiscal year.

The key to Thailand’s success will be upgrading its digital infrastructure, Pham said.

Thailand’s location is attractive, he added, explaining that the country is in the heart of the Asean where investments in technology and manufacturing are growing rapidly.

“Global investors are interested in every country in the Asean region thanks to high investment in infrastructure and supply chains,” he said. “The Thai government must focus on upgrading the country’s infrastructure, especially its digital [infrastructure] to attract investors, boost competitiveness, and improve people’s quality of life.”