Siemens innovation enables doctors to know outcome of therapy
Siemens Healthineers has showcased its prototype innovation, “Patient Twinning”, a device that allows doctors to examine the targeted locations thoroughly and calculate the outcome.
The AI-powered innovation was unveiled on Wednesday at the event “Hospital Management Asia 2022’ at Bangkok Convention Centre in CentralWorld, Bangkok.
The device visualises human organs in a digital space and simulates the organs’ reactions to therapy. It will aid healthcare practitioners provide optimal medication.
Bjorn Bodenstein, managing director of Siemens Healthineers in Thailand, said that his company has the goal of pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare for everyone, everywhere.
“Virtual planning can visualise an organ’s response to a treatment on a computer before the actual intervention. Physicians can use it to test various therapies, examine the outcomes, and select the best therapy for the patient.”
He said the digitalisation of healthcare is driven by the desire to provide the best treatments for all patients.
For example, artificial intelligence can eliminate unnecessary interventions, prioritise acute cases, improve the quality and productivity of healthcare, advance precision medicine, and generate more clinical knowledge. It will cause a shift from patient-centric disease management to person-centric healthcare.
The company also showcased its other digital innovations at the event:
● AI-Rad Companion – A database to support radiologists, radiation oncologists, radiotherapists, and medical physicists with the automated post-processing of MRI, CT, and X-ray datasets connected to the Teamplay digital platform.
It saves time and enhances diagnostic precision. The steady rise of radiology examinations and staff shortages have led to less time spent on each case, with the risk of missing clinically relevant findings, the company said.
● syngo Virtual Cockpit – This allows medical staff to diagnose patients in remote areas, especially when more sophisticated examinations are required. This is achieved by connecting remotely to scanners at a different location.
Healthcare providers can transform care delivery and achieve a higher level of standardisation, leading to more accurate diagnoses, Siemens said.
● Cinematic Reality - By rendering X-Ray, CT scan or MRI images into high definition 3-dimensional animated visualisations that can be freely rotated, and magnified on demand, it has made it simpler for doctors to examine and diagnose complex cases.