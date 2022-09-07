Siemens innovation enables doctors to know outcome of therapy

The device visualises human organs in a digital space and simulates the organs’ reactions to therapy. It will aid healthcare practitioners provide optimal medication.

Bjorn Bodenstein, managing director of Siemens Healthineers in Thailand, said that his company has the goal of pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare for everyone, everywhere.

“Virtual planning can visualise an organ’s response to a treatment on a computer before the actual intervention. Physicians can use it to test various therapies, examine the outcomes, and select the best therapy for the patient.”

He said the digitalisation of healthcare is driven by the desire to provide the best treatments for all patients.