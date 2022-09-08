Apple's new satellite service for iPhone 14 'a big deal'

"Well I think the biggest news for me was the release of the satellite service for iPhone 14. There's been rumors about this honestly for a year and a half. And it wasn't clear whether they were going to actually do it. But from that opening video where they showed the satellite in the sky, okay, I'm pretty sure it's going to come today. And sure enough it did," O'Donnell said.

The stock had gained almost 70% from mid-June to Tuesday's close, following speculation of working with Apple.

Other companies are working on similar functions. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said last month it is working with T-Mobile to use its Starlink satellites to connect phones directly to the internet.

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus model will have a larger screen like Apple's iPhone Pro models but an A15 processor chip like the previous iPhone 13.

The Cupertino, California-based company also showed a trio of new Apple Watches, including a new Watch Ultra model aimed at extreme sports and diving and designed to challenge sportswatch specialists such as Garmin and Polar.

"Obviously the Watch Ultra is expensive, but look it's not for everybody. There's very few people that need a device that rugged and that capable, but for people who are divers, it's a big deal," O'Donnell said.

The Ultra has a bigger battery to last through events like triathlons and better waterproofing and temperature resistance to operate in outdoor environments, as well as better GPS tracking for sports.

The new Watches include an upgraded budget model called the SE and a Series 8 Watch with crash detection and low-power mode for 36 hours of battery life.

The Series 8 with cellular will start at $499 and the SE will start at $299 with cellular. The Ultra, which includes cellular in its base model, will start at $799 and be available Sept. 23.

Apple said the new Series 8 watch has a temperature sensor that will work in conjunction with its previously released cycle tracking app to retroactively detect ovulation. The company emphasized the privacy approach of its cycle tracking. Privacy and reproductive health data has become a focus for tech companies in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that ended a constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

Apple said it does not have the key to decrypt health data such as cycle tracking.

Apple also touted that its second-generation AirPods Pro will double the amount of noise cancellation over the original version.

But while accessories like the Apple Watch have driven incremental sales from Apple's existing user base, the iPhone remains the bedrock of its business with 52.4% of sales in its most recent fiscal year.

Apple's stock was up 0.8% after the presentation, lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.8% for the session.