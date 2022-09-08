Tourism sector advised to embrace digital technology

He said the project highlights the important government policy of using digital and modern technology to develop every sector, including tourism.

Digital technology has been used by the tourism industry, Chaiwut said, but tour operators must develop the system to “build trust” to be “more reliable”.

The minister said digital technology in the new era will come with better screening, as there will be various platforms to help take care of this.

In the future, it will connect databases among related sectors in operating businesses as the Government Big Data Institute will team up with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency to boost tourism, he pointed out.