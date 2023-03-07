Sportswear-maker Warrix targets Asean presence as a sports sciences enterprise

Warrix chief executive officer Wisan Wanasaksrisakul said at a press conference on Tuesday that the company aims to be the first regional brand for sports sciences.

Warrix will provide products and services in all aspects of sports sciences in the coming years, such as health tech, health science, wellness, supplements, sport wears, training, sleep therapy, and physical therapy, among others, he said.

"However, sportswear products to meet the growing trend of active lifestyles will continue to be our core business, as it is the company's main revenue source," he said.

Wisan was confident that the company would perform well this year after successfully listing on Thailand's stock exchange in December 2022, raising enough funds to support its expansion plans.

He anticipates additional sales growth from Premier Football, a leading sportswear retailer in Singapore that Warrix recently acquired in January.

"We are currently working to complete the registration of wholesale and retail regulation in Malaysia. Following this, we intend to expand in Vietnam and Cambodia," he explained.

He insisted on using a database to carefully and concisely analyse every stage of the company's growth.

Apart from the Thai football league, the company plans to support brand sales by acquiring more licensed products from the music industry, sponsoring major sports events in Thailand and the Asean region, and bidding for sportswear makers of athletes in Indonesia's football league, Malaysia's football league, and Vietnam's football league.