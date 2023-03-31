From vision to reality: Making the Port Authority of Thailand world-class

Kriengkrai has completed his first year as the PAT director general. He strongly believes in his next step to transform the organisation into a world-class port with excellent logistics services.

“PAT staff have great loyalty and this is the organisation’s key strength,” he said.

Kriengkrai, who is in his late 40s, was appointed to the organisation on February 1, 2022.

Prior to joining PAT, he was the executive vice president at Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation and was in charge of assisting small and medium-sized enterprises in terms of a greater chance of receiving additional credit and accessing fund resources to survive in the midst of financial constraints.

He started out by gaining a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, and graduated with a master’s degree in business administration, with more than 25 years of experience under his belt at key organisations.

Kriengkrai said he is committed to applying his experience and knowledge, especially in digital innovation and financial technology in developing PAT to become automated and environmentally-friendly ports as part of its “Smart Port” project.

PAT’s core value is “standard, mastery, agility, responsibility, and teamwork”, which he said is now the mantra for PAT.