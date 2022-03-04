Port Authority hoists revenue to Bt15.6 billion in 2021

PAT recorded a profit of Bt6.2 billion with expenses of Bt9.3 billion last year. Turnover was about Bt600 million higher than in 2020, said PAT director-general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk on Thursday.
Of total 2021 revenue, 70 per cent came from shipping, 12 per cent from marine transport, 9.54 per cent from land rental, 2.91 per cent from port services, and 4.89 per cent from other sources, Kriengkrai added.
Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi brought in the biggest chunk of revenue at 56.9 per cent, with 42.83 per cent from Bangkok ports and 0.27 per cent from ports in other provinces.
Thai ports handled 9.8 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of containers via marine shipping, increasing from about 9 million TEU in 2020. Laem Chabang handled 8.4 million TEU, ranking 22nd in the world last year.
Phase three of the Laem Chabang Port project would see the port climb into the top 20 in the world this year, Kriengkrai said.
PAT aims to launch six other new projects in 2022 to boost efficiency of ports. These are the West Bangkok Port development project, construction of a road connecting Bangkok Port and Bang Na Expressway, building a railway container transport centre, the Ranong Port development project, the dry port development project, and the launch of a national shipping line.
Published : March 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
