Port Authority hoists revenue to Bt15.6 billion in 2021

PAT recorded a profit of Bt6.2 billion with expenses of Bt9.3 billion last year. Turnover was about Bt600 million higher than in 2020, said PAT director-general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk on Thursday.

Of total 2021 revenue, 70 per cent came from shipping, 12 per cent from marine transport, 9.54 per cent from land rental, 2.91 per cent from port services, and 4.89 per cent from other sources, Kriengkrai added.

Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi brought in the biggest chunk of revenue at 56.9 per cent, with 42.83 per cent from Bangkok ports and 0.27 per cent from ports in other provinces.