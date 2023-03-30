Daughter of ThaiBev tycoon appointed CEO of Big C owner BJC

The appointment on March 27 makes Thapanee BJC’s first female chief executive in the company’s 140-year history.

She is also the daughter of billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who controls BJC along with other conglomerates including ThaiBev, the country’s largest beverage company.

BJC’s former CEO Aswin Techajareonvikul, who is Thapanee’s husband, has been transferred to take up the position of CEO and president of Big C Retail Corporation (BRC).