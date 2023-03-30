Daughter of ThaiBev tycoon appointed CEO of Big C owner BJC
Thapanee Techajaroenvikul has been appointed CEO of SET-listed Berli Jucker Plc (BJC), which owns the Big C retail chain.
The appointment on March 27 makes Thapanee BJC’s first female chief executive in the company’s 140-year history.
She is also the daughter of billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who controls BJC along with other conglomerates including ThaiBev, the country’s largest beverage company.
BJC’s former CEO Aswin Techajareonvikul, who is Thapanee’s husband, has been transferred to take up the position of CEO and president of Big C Retail Corporation (BRC).
Thapanee is currently listed as BJC’s chief financial officer. She is also director of TCC Intertrade, Big C Supercenter and TCC Holdings.
Thapanee said BJC’s five-year business plan (2022-2026) required investment of 60 billion baht or 12-14 billion baht per year to promote sustainable growth through supply chain management.
She said BJC has a solid track record across various industries and would boost logistics and distribution infrastructure in Thailand and the region.
BJC currently owns around 236,000 outlets across Southeast Asia, including in Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Laos, and Cambodia.
The company operates in several business groups, including packaging supply chain, consumer supply chain, healthcare and technical supply chain, and retail and wholesale. It has more than 54,000 employees in six countries.
Thapanee is the fourth child of Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who has a net worth of US$6.5 billion (222.6 billion baht), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.