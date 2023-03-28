Suntory PepsiCo pivots to health-conscious consumers with alternative drinks

The company, a manufacturer and distributor of beverages under the Suntory and PepsiCo brands in Thailand, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the signing of a joint venture agreement in 2018 between Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd and PepsiCo Inc.

Over the past five years, the company has operated under the "Must Win Battle" strategy, which has resulted in an average continuous growth rate of 5.9%, which is more than three times the overall growth rate of the non-alcoholic beverage market.

"We will forge ahead with our 'must win battle' strategy to achieve our new vision of becoming 'the most beloved beverage company in Thailand with true Gamba centricity'," said Ashish Joshi, chief executive officer of Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co Ltd.

"‘Gamba is a Japanese word that means a deep understanding of what people want," he explained.