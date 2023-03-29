AIS says it will invest up to 30 billion baht on infrastructure this year

This investment is part of the company’s operational plan for fiscal 2023, which begins next month.

AIS CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong said its goal is to strengthen its infrastructure so that any sector can person or company can use services to improve their quality of life or increasing business efficiency.

The company plans to surpass the digital economy and prepare for what it calls the “ecosystem economy”.

An ecosystem economy is a new level of digital experiences creating in collaboration with partners from the local to the global level, Somchai explained.

A stronger the digital ecosystem will give small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and grassroots economies more power and increase their contributions to the growth of Thailand’s digital economy, he added.

The up to 30 billion baht will be invested to upgrade 5G networks, home internet, and 5G platforms, Somchai said.

He also outlined a more comprehensive plan to connect and work with 1.8 million SMEs, expand its brand partners, and develop the skills of more digital tech workers.

The move investment follows AIS’s growth in profits, revenue and customer numbers last year, despite fierce competition.

AIS has the fastest 5G network speeds covering 87% of the country, while its broadband internet reaches 8.8 million Thai households, Somchai said.

However, due to the high level of uncertainty and the trend to slowing growth, AIS must find ways to improve its services so for users, he said, adding that low prices are no longer the may selling point.