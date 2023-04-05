New EEC chief unveils 5-year plan for sustainable development, aims to bring in THB2.2 trillion investment

Chula Sukmanop, who took over as secretary-general of the EEC Office on April 1, unveiled his five-year plan to make the corridor a "prototype of sustainable development”.

“The new EEC growth plan has been reviewed and improved on in order to be compatible with the future global environment and the impact of the global economic downturn caused by Covid-19, which affected the elderly population,” said Chula.

“The ability to persuade investors in new industries in accordance with global investment trends as well as in Thailand is increased by incorporating future industry trends in the overall five-year vision of the EEC,” he said.

His four key areas of focus are land, labour, law and regulations, and logistics infrastructure.

■ For land, the EEC will prepare and consult with different industrial estates to allocate areas to invite investments that are unique to each business group.

■ Labour skills will be developed in the form of a package deal that will appeal to investors. Personnel will be available for work that meets business demands.

■ Adjusting laws and regulations to make it easier to invest and set up operations in the region.

Optimisation of transport and logistics infrastructure will be emphasised to cut operating expenses.