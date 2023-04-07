Thailand’s workforce faces two major challenges, says ManpowerGroup

This will bring job losses in certain sectors, especially those involving low-skilled and repetitive tasks.

"Over the next five years you will see jobs disappearing, but new ones come in. Technology will not result in fewer jobs; on the contrary, there will be many more jobs driven by technology,” Matthews said.

“Who would imagine there are [jobs as] Youtubers and bloggers?"

Additionally, specialised skills such as data analysis, cyber-security, and artificial intelligence will be highly sought after.

ManpowerGroup’s chairman and CEO Jonas Prising said Thailand possesses the advantage of a growing workforce as opposed to the US, China and Europe where talent pools are shrinking.

Nevertheless, the biggest challenge for Thai authorities is to both upskill and reskill its workforce, especially in IT and English language skills, he added.