Thailand’s durian train to China making good time: PAS

The Guangzhou-bound train transporting 25 refrigerated containers of durian left Rayong’s Map Ta Phut station on Wednesday morning.

This is the first train on the new Thailand-Laos-China freight route run by PAS and its partners, namely, China Railway Express Co Ltd, Guangzhou Communications Investment Group Co Ltd, Laos-China Railway Co Ltd, Shenzhen Eternal Asia Supply Chain Co Ltd, Vientiane Logistics Park, State Railway of Thailand, PTT Plc, Oriental Merchant Express Co Ltd, and Asia Express Logistics Co Ltd.

The schedule shows that it will take the train five days to cover the 3,453 kilometres to Guangzhou. According to PAS, the train left Rayong for the Northeast province of Nong Khai before entering Laos at Thanaleng-Vientiane Logistic Park station. It later stopped at South Vientiane station to shift containers to a Laos-China express train on Thursday.

The logistic operator said on Friday that the train entered China via the Mohan checkpoint in Yunnan at 1pm on Friday, and all 25 containers passed the inspection of Chinese customs and screening procedures for agricultural products by 9.30pm.

The train was scheduled to arrive in Kunming at 9am on Saturday before terminating at Guangzhou on Monday at the latest.

If the train arrives in Guangzhou on Monday, then the trip will have taken five days as planned.