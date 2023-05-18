Nation TV sees spectacular rise in ratings in May, riding on its in-depth election coverage

The campaign coverage presented useful information and in-depth analyses of Thailand’s general election to the public, using “revolutionised reporting techniques”, focusing on gaining insightful data on all aspects, the media company said.

It added that popular programmes, such as Nation Analysis, Nation Polls, and special reports on big political camps and highly competitive constituencies, had driven up the average nationwide rating of Channel 22 to 0.572 in May, a 118% increase over April.

Ratings among Bangkok viewers saw the biggest jump in May to 0.676, while in other provinces the ratings averaged 0.594 in big cities and 0.541 in rural areas.

Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag said Nation TV has enjoyed growing ratings since the start of this year, thanks to the “One Nation” strategy that connects media outlets under the group for maximum synergy, based on the principle of freedom of the press.

“This proves that we have made all the right moves,” he said. “Despite the fierce competition in the media during the election period, Nation TV has come off with flying colours.”