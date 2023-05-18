Nation TV sees spectacular rise in ratings in May, riding on its in-depth election coverage
The ratings of Nation TV Channel 22 jumped by 118% in the first half of May over the previous month, riding the popularity of its election-related programmes under “Road to the Future: Thailand Election 2023” campaign, parent company Nation Group reported on Thursday.
The campaign coverage presented useful information and in-depth analyses of Thailand’s general election to the public, using “revolutionised reporting techniques”, focusing on gaining insightful data on all aspects, the media company said.
It added that popular programmes, such as Nation Analysis, Nation Polls, and special reports on big political camps and highly competitive constituencies, had driven up the average nationwide rating of Channel 22 to 0.572 in May, a 118% increase over April.
Ratings among Bangkok viewers saw the biggest jump in May to 0.676, while in other provinces the ratings averaged 0.594 in big cities and 0.541 in rural areas.
Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag said Nation TV has enjoyed growing ratings since the start of this year, thanks to the “One Nation” strategy that connects media outlets under the group for maximum synergy, based on the principle of freedom of the press.
“This proves that we have made all the right moves,” he said. “Despite the fierce competition in the media during the election period, Nation TV has come off with flying colours.”
The CEO added that all this had been made possible by the in-depth analysis-style reporting, the revamping of graphics and presentation techniques, while maintaining the “Nation Way”, which focuses on presenting useful and reliable news from all aspects without creating a rift in society, based on the professional ethics of journalists.
“This is why Nation TV has won the hearts of viewers nationwide throughout its 23 years of being in business,” said Shine.
Since May 17, Nation TV is continuing its political coverage under the new campaign, “Road to the Future: Forming the New Government”, which will analyse the opportunities and obstacles faced by the new government.
Stay tuned for insightful reporting, only on Nation TV Channel 22!