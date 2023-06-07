SCB Julius Baer launches groundbreaking "The 45 Academia" initiative: A new direction for wealth stewardship for the next generation

This groundbreaking initiative is a core pillar of the Bank's innovative "New Wave of Wealth" strategy, a comprehensive approach to serving Thailand's ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Aimed at fostering the next generation of influential wealth leaders, "The 45 Academia" program is designed to develop business heirs and empower them with knowledge and expertise so that they can deliver significant social contributions in the future. The curriculum provides comprehensive training in wealth management and investment practices while integrating a critical self-development module. This unique aspect enables a seamless transition of wealth across generations, creating a blueprint for long-term sustainability.

In a bid to offer participants a rich, multifaceted learning experience, the program incorporates renowned CEOs and leading businessmen from Thailand and around the world as course advisors. In addition, the curriculum includes an immersive business trip to Switzerland, allowing participants to gain hands-on experience at the world-renowned Julius Baer headquarters. Furthermore, the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), a globally acclaimed institution, will facilitate practical workshops as part of the program.