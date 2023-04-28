SCB and FWD extend bancassurance partnership in Thailand

Mr. Peter Grimes, Regional Chief Executive Officer of FWD Thailand and Cambodia, said: “As FWD Group marks its 10th anniversary year, we’re delighted to extend this increasingly successful partnership. FWD and SCB have a shared focus on providing digitally-enabled services that put customers first and at the centre of everything we do. We look forward to continuing on our journey of changing the way people feel about insurance in Thailand – a country with a large, increasingly affluent, and digitally literate population.”

Since FWD Group’s acquisition of the life insurance entity of SCB and the commencement of the bancassurance partnership with SCB in September 2019, FWD Thailand has enhanced its business scale, distribution reach and brand visibility. Within six months of the launch of the partnership, FWD Thailand and SCB created the leading bancassurance franchise by gross written premiums in Thailand, according to data from the Thai Life Assurance Association.

There remains significant untapped potential within the Thailand life insurance market as the population remains substantially underinsured. Life insurance penetration in Thailand was 3.8% at the end of 2021, and the country’s protection gap was US$4.1 billion. With a population of 72 million people, Thailand’s income per capita growth was 3.9% at the end of 2021, compared to the global average of 3.0%. Thailand’s mobile and internet penetration rates were also 96% and 68% respectively.