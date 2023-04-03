EA, SCB sign a green loan worth THB2 billion for new investment projects in integrated electric vehicle business

Mr. Somphote Ahunai, CEO of Energy Absolute PCL and Dr. Yanyong Thaicharoen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Wholesale Business Group, Siam Commercial Bank, attended the signing ceremony at SCB Academy, located at Siam Commercial Bank Headquarters recently.

Mr. Somphote revealed that signing this green loan worth 2 billion baht for a period of four years will strengthen the financial strength of the group, and increase the competitiveness of new S-Curve businesses. The purpose of singing this contract is to support the investment in Pay Pop Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of EA group, to manage the hire-purchase of electric buses. Phase 1 is a hire-purchase plan for operators providing public bus services in Bangkok and its vicinity. Through the adoption of these EV buses, it will elevate the quality of service, reduce pollution and be friendly to the environment. In addition to this, operations of this business can result in financial benefits through the exchange and lending of carbon credits. This is the first carbon credit exchange project in relation to electric public transportation in ASEAN.