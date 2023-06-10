Thai Airways plans to expand fleet as tourism business picks up

The THAI fleet comprises 65 aircraft, 45 of which are wide-bodied ones and 20 narrow-body that have been loaned to THAI’s subsidiary, Thai Smile Airways.

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri said on Saturday the 51 aircraft to be procured will include 10 Airbus A321neo, 11 Airbus A350-900 and the remaining 30, other wide-body aircraft.

He said the Airbus A321neo will be delivered in 2025, while the delivery of the Airbus A350-900 will start with four being delivered over the course of this year.

The Airbus A350-900 will help improve the airline’s flight efficiency, especially when it comes to European routes, Chai said.

He added that THAI is waiting for Boeing and Airbus's proposal to cover its wide-body aircraft needs. The airline expects these aircraft to be delivered between 2026-2027.