Most Thais believe equity necessary to address shortage of skilled workforce

The 2023 3M State of Science Index (SOSI) report released last month shows that gender equity will play a significant role in addressing Thailand’s skilled workforce shortage.

Wiyada Srinaganand, country leader of 3M Thailand, said some 89% of Thai respondents believe STEM professionals can help solve tomorrow’s problems.

However, equality in STEM professions remains a significant challenge because many people, especially women, get overlooked or under-supported despite their obvious potential.

For instance, she said, maternity was one of the most common problems in STEM fields. She said mothers-to-be typically end up quitting their jobs due to a lack of support at the workplace.

To avoid this, she said, companies should make adjustments and allow new mothers to continue working while they take care of their children.

“As a science-based company, 3M places special importance on addressing equity in STEM and skilled trades to support a diverse pipeline of talent for generations to come,” she said.

Wiyada added that 3M’s work culture is designed to support diversity and inclusion, thus fostering innovation and collaboration.

Meanwhile, Thai respondents agreed that 87% of underrepresented groups and 79% of women in STEM fields have untapped potential. If given a chance, these groups can play a vital role in boosting the country’s economy.

In fact, 86% of Thai respondents concur that more needs to be done to entice and keep students from underrepresented groups interested in STEM education, and 89% say underrepresented groups frequently do not receive equal access to STEM education.