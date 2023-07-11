SCG Chemicals aims to cut gas emissions with focus on carbon-negative polymers

The company is a leading integrated petrochemical company in Asean, spanning Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, covering the entire chemical product range from upstream to downstream.

SCGC’s business consists of three main types of plastic resins: polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride. The company aims to achieve its mid-term carbon neutrality goal by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

SCGC said it is focusing on utilising resources efficiently in line with the circular economy principles. It aims to develop environmentally friendly polymer products, known as Green Polymer, with a production capacity of 1 million tons per year by 2030.

According to Suracha Udomsak, chief innovation officer and executive vice president of new business at SCG Chemicals Plc, the company's innovation direction focuses on high value-added products and services as well as green innovation. This includes environmentally friendly polymers according to the circular economy principles under the brand "SCGC Green Polymers", and innovations that address low carbon and decarbonisation technologies. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% from the 2021 baseline by 2030, he said.

Additionally, SCGC is accelerating the development of PLGA (polylactic-co-glycolic acid) or carbon-negative plastic polymers. Carbon dioxide gas is utilised as a starting material without releasing carbon dioxide during the production process.

PLGA polymers, which contain lactic and glycolic acids, have excellent oxygen and moisture barrier properties and are biodegradable both in natural environments and in the sea. This caters to both industrial needs and sustainable environmental practices, he said.