"Shark Tae - Shark Jing" join forces with "RoboCloud", a Thai company developing industrial robots to grow globally

Shark Jing understands that entrepreneurs who are seeking investment funds will usually expect other support from Shark as well. Especially as a small entrepreneur or a person who has just started a business, they intend to expect a lot, whether it is to help advise on marketing, finance, or Know-How for product development. Accordingly, choosing to invest each time will support the expectations of entrepreneurs as much as possible as discussed before investing, as in the case of Robocloud companies, for example. However, congratulations to Pitoon Watkaphat and Tipwadee Kaweewattanakorn who demonstrated potential and determination and were able to draw two sharks to invest.

Pitoon Watkaphat, President of RoboCloud Co., Ltd. said that RoboCloud after receiving investment from Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd., and Thai Summit said "We are growing and expanding rapidly as our two investors support with technology and business as well as co-innovate in the food/beverage and automotive parts industries. We are ready to be the leading company in providing automation and robotics services in domestic and international markets. We aim to be a service leader, and we are ready to share and be a source of learning for both the education sector and the private sector by being a part of the development of the country's people.

As for Robocloud Co., Ltd., it has been in business for the 8th year under a team of engineers with expertise in mechatronics, therefore containing the ability to design and apply technology to develop production systems to meet the needs of each group of customers as expected (Customization) including the design and installation of automatic machines, the creation of robotic systems, the creation of management and production programs, as well as the creation of automated warehouses. All of these, the main goal of ours is to develop automation systems that allow factories to operate various systems to work completely by just pressing a single button (One Touch Manufacturing) and to become one of the leaders in manufacturing systems in Thailand for stepping into Digital Transformation in the future.