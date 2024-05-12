PM’s policy to lure investment for sustainable development outlined

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced his support for the SDGs before the opening of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly last year. He tasked Thai trade representatives with considering these goals when inviting foreign investors.

The mission of Thai trade representatives, which is tied to the economic dimension, involves collaborating with the private sector, including both Thai and foreign investors, to ensure that investments in Thailand align with the sustainable development goals outlined by the prime minister's policy framework.

Last year, approved international projects generated export revenues to Thailand of about 2.183 trillion baht. Within this figure, the agricultural, food, and biotechnology industries contributed around 788 billion baht, accounting for 36% of the total export revenues from all approved international promotion projects.

In addition, approved international projects utilised domestic raw materials worth about 1.2 trillion baht per year.

Among these projects, those in the agricultural, food, and biotechnology industries were the top users of domestic raw materials, with a value of about 797 billion baht, accounting for 62% of the total value of domestic raw materials used within the country for all approved international promotion projects.