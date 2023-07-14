Listed companies expected to show dwindling profits in Q2

The combined second quarter 2023 profits of listed companies was expected to be less than 267 billion baht, reflecting the unimpressive performance of the energy stocks following the decline in oil prices, they said.

They also said the business environment has not been conducive to profitability and that there are both domestic and international challenges, including weak exports and a slow recovery in domestic consumption.

Securities analysts expect the total full-year profit of listed firms this year will be about 1.12 trillion baht and are hoping that a recovery in the second half increases market activity.

Asia Plus Securities Plc executive vice president Therdsak Thaveeteeratham estimated that second-quarter profits of listed companies may decrease slightly from the first quarter and range from 267 billion baht to just below 300 billion baht. In the second quarter of 2022 profits of listed companies reached 355 billion baht, propelled by oil prices at US$110-120 per barrel. However, this year, oil prices have fallen to about $70 per barrel, which could affect the business performance of the energy group.

In addition, it is anticipated that the profits for this period will be slightly lower compared to the previous quarter, as the second quarter is traditionally a low season for businesses. Based on five years of statistics (excluding 2020), most sectors have fewer stocks with significantly higher net profits in the second quarter. In particular, sectors like food and beverages, media, and energy have fewer notable profit-generating stocks.