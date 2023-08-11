PTT turns to new investments as traditional business slows

PTT President and CEO Auttapol Rerkpiboon said on Thursday that the investment plan includes the setting up of a new gas separation plant, a gas pipeline, and a terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The company also planned to expand investment in EVs, set up a battery plant, provide EV rental service via a digital platform and expand EV charging stations by installing more than 400 chargers nationwide.

The conglomerate is investing in the healthy nutrition business, setting up a plant-based food production plant, which is expected to start commercial production this year, and developing food supplements under the brand Innobic.