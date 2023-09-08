EGAT aims to boost renewable energy to 30% by 2027

This move comes in response to concerns about trade imbalances and low-priced imported products affecting Thailand's exports and industries.

Egat is actively driving Thailand towards carbon neutrality by 2050 and achieving a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2065. This strategy, known as Triple S (Sources, Sink, and Support), comprises:

1. Sources transformation: Managing energy production from its origin by increasing the share of electricity generation from renewable sources, modernising the electrical grid, and adopting modern technologies and alternative energy sources for future electricity production.

2. Sink co-creation: Increasing carbon capture through continuous reforestation, involving collaborative efforts to plant a million acres of forests, and exploring carbon capture technologies (CCUS) to capture 8 million tonnes of carbon by 2045.

3. Support measures mechanism: Supporting compensation projects and avoiding carbon emissions through initiatives such as energy-saving labels and promoting the use of electric vehicles.

Egar also plays a role in supporting Thailand's net zero goal by issuing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to help producers and consumers of electricity claim for their use of renewable energy and offset carbon emissions.

Egat's assistant governor of research, innovation, and business development, Warit Rattanachuen, explained that these efforts include transitioning towards hydrogen as a green fuel source and studying the use of synthetic hydrogen from renewable energy or blue hydrogen created through carbon capture and utilisation.