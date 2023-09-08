7-Eleven debuts in Laos, plans rapid expansion

It plans to add 700 new branches in Thailand, increase its total in Cambodia to 100 stores and open one new branch in Laos.

It officially opened its first branch in Vientiane, Laos on September 7. It operates 24 hours, seven days a week and offers more than 5,000 consumer products and ready-to-eat food.

They also plan to introduce unique products, fresh coffee from All Café, and local products from Laos, which are gaining popularity both locally and among tourists.

CP All has evaluated the market in Laos and expects positive trends, especially with improved transportation infrastructure and government initiatives to promote tourism next year when Laos holds the Asean Chairmanship.

CP All Plc plans to invest up to 13 billion baht this year to open new branches, refurbish existing stores, add distribution centres, and upgrade its information technology.