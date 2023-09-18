Focus on unique products, leave tech to others, advises Amazon CTO

As someone who has been at the forefront of technological trends, Vogels said technology has been changing rapidly over the last few years, making it virtually impossible for companies to chase every emerging trend.

Also, he said, developing a single innovative technology for a company would require a lot of money and time. Hence, he said, it would be more practical if companies adopted solutions developed by established tech firms.

Instead, he said, to be successful, companies should invest in creating unique and exceptional products and services.

He also highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). He explained that AI and ML are now helping companies better manage and analyse their own big data.

Combining business-specific data with machine learning also allows for the creation of unique company models, Vogels said.

He cited news agency Bloomberg as an example of how ChatGPT can be used when integrated into a business context.

As technology becomes increasingly accessible and affordable, Vogels said businesses must still be cautious and prioritise their data protection and accuracy systems.

He also noted that, contrary to popular belief, the primary challenge for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, lies in finding talent with the requisite technology skills.