Never too drunk for noodles: Mama franchise to launch in Bangkok pub zone
Mama has chosen Bangkok’s nightlife hub to trial its new restaurant franchise after marketing research showed that instant noodles are a huge hit with drinkers.
Mama Station is the brand’s third foray into the restaurant business, following Zaab Museum at Terminal 21 Asoke and Craze Mama by Zaab Museum at Icon Siam.
The company said consumer feedback revealed that its noodles are most enjoyed “during rainy weather, when you're inebriated, or as the month comes to a close”. These moments “enhance both the flavour of the food and the zest for life”, it added.
After five decades as an iconic household brand, Mama is now looking to cash in on these trends by diversifying into the franchise-restaurant sector.
Beyond the three franchises in Thailand, the noodle maker has gone international by partnering with Thai restaurant Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine in California. The US franchise is developing shared menus with plans to open pop-up stores to serve American diners.
But next on the menu in Thailand is the prototype Mama Station, set to launch in Bangkok’s RCA nightlife strip on December 11.
The area is brimming with entertainment venues, making it the perfect choice for partygoers.
Mama Station RCA will keep its doors open even after the nearby nightclubs have closed. The late-night opening policy is driven by consumer feedback showing that people enjoy Mama noodles when they’ve had a few drinks.
The company cited comments from social media users: "I enjoy it and then vomit. It’s like a culinary art that soothes my throat," said one. "It's cheap, and hot soup on a hot day is heavenly, especially after a few drinks!" enthused another. "When something makes you vomit, it's just right. It feels better than having nothing. Trust me, I've had many experiences,” advised a third Mama lover. "When you're drunk, Mama noodles are the ideal late-night treat," confirmed another consumer.” "I want something warm before going to bed," a fellow Mama fan said.
The noodle firm said this validation from real voices had generated ideas for future branch openings. It added that the Mama Station franchise was gaining significant attention from entrepreneurs keen to profit from the new venture.
However, Pun Phaneangvej, general manager of Thai President Foods Plc, the manufacturer of Mama noodles, emphasised the need for caution as the food business is a challenging sector. Successful franchising necessitates system setup, diverse menu development, and profitability readiness, he said.