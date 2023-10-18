Never too drunk for noodles: Mama franchise to launch in Bangkok pub zone

The area is brimming with entertainment venues, making it the perfect choice for partygoers.

Mama Station RCA will keep its doors open even after the nearby nightclubs have closed. The late-night opening policy is driven by consumer feedback showing that people enjoy Mama noodles when they’ve had a few drinks.

The company cited comments from social media users: "I enjoy it and then vomit. It’s like a culinary art that soothes my throat," said one. "It's cheap, and hot soup on a hot day is heavenly, especially after a few drinks!" enthused another. "When something makes you vomit, it's just right. It feels better than having nothing. Trust me, I've had many experiences,” advised a third Mama lover. "When you're drunk, Mama noodles are the ideal late-night treat," confirmed another consumer.” "I want something warm before going to bed," a fellow Mama fan said.

The noodle firm said this validation from real voices had generated ideas for future branch openings. It added that the Mama Station franchise was gaining significant attention from entrepreneurs keen to profit from the new venture.

However, Pun Phaneangvej, general manager of Thai President Foods Plc, the manufacturer of Mama noodles, emphasised the need for caution as the food business is a challenging sector. Successful franchising necessitates system setup, diverse menu development, and profitability readiness, he said.