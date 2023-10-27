Lufthansa Superjumbos back in Thai skies from Sunday as travel demand soars

Lufthansa has announced it will resume direct flights to Thailand with the world's largest passenger plane on Sunday.

The decision to deploy the Airbus A380 on the Bangkok-Munich route from October 29 came in response to tremendous demand, particularly during the winter high season, said the German flag carrier’s regional manager Anlee Do.

Nicknamed Superjumbo, the A380 is a double-deck, wide-body, four-engine jetliner with a capacity of 509 passengers. The standard cabin layout features eight seats in first class, 78 in business, 52 in premium economy, and 371 in economy.

Lufthansa is the only airline operating the A380 nonstop between Thailand and Europe, said Do.

She added that travel demand for Thailand is consistent and strong thanks to its location as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Lufthansa will however review the Bangkok-Munich route after the winter season to gauge demand.

The move to restore the A380 service comes as airlines around the world compete to resume services to meet a growing hunger for travel in the post-pandemic era.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation expects demand for air travel to rise 4.3% annually over the next 20 years.

Lufthansa group says it will invest 2.5 billion euros (95.7 billion baht) over the next 10 years, mainly in 200 new aircraft, to meet demand. The new planes will emit up to 30% less carbon than previous models, allowing the company to meet its net zero goal by 2050, it added.