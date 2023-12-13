PromptPay system upgrade boosts its capacity for transactions by 143%

Wanna Noparbhorn, managing director of the National Interbank Transaction Management and Exchange (National ITMX), said recently that since the system began using Oracle Exadata, PromptPay’s capacity was boosted in both speed and security.

The system was upgraded in the first quarter of this year.

The Bank of Thailand set up National ITMX to facilitate interbank transactions via PromptPay in 2016 after people complained of high transaction fees.

The PromptPay system allows people to use their bank’s mobile application to transfer money or pay for goods and services by simply entering the recipient’s mobile phone number or ID card number.