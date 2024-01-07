Unlocking opportunities: Thailand's business landscape adapts to ageing society

Anticipating a full-fledged elderly society this year, the ministry pointed out the significant purchasing power, financial influence and familial sway wielded by this age group.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Commerce Ministry's Department of Business Development, said that as of 2023, the elderly population in Thailand (aged 60 and above), constituted one-fifth of the total population or around 13 million individuals. With global trends reflecting an ageing population, the United Nations predicts that by 2050, 16% of the world’s population will be aged over 65.

This demographic shift presents a lucrative opportunity for Thai businesses to tailor products and services specifically for the elderly. Recognising fundamental needs such as food, housing, healthcare, financial stability and mental well-being, the department has identified the following key areas of interest:

• Basic sustenance needs

Targeting food, housing, soft furnishings and medicines essential for a healthy life.

• Stability and security needs

Focusing on financial security, including avenues for fund accumulation and emergency preparedness.

• Physical and mental health needs

Addressing access to necessary healthcare systems and activities promoting physical and mental strength.

Meeting these needs requires specific design aspects, promoting businesses to adapt in various sectors such as food production, real estate, interior design, healthcare and more.