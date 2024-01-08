British firm to launch satellite internet from new station

NT managing director Col Sanphachai Huvanandana said the LEO base station in the compound of the Sirindhorn station in Ubon Ratchathani is now 100% complete and that the British firm OneWeb can start its satellite broadband Internet services in the second quarter.

Sanphanchai said the construction of the base station for OneWeb had been delayed due to an earlier failure to win approval from the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The delay prompted OneWeb to hold off on its satellite broadband internet services for the Asean region for a year, he added.