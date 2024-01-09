Ajinomoto targets Thailand’s ageing society with wellness products

Ajinomoto is targeting ASEAN as a potential growth market in contrast to Japan's saturated and declining market, said Junko Torigaki, general manager of Media Strategy.

The company's strategy includes reducing salt in products, introducing amino acid supplements, and focusing on healthcare technologies like gene therapy following its acquisition of US gene-therapy company CDMO in November.

Ajinomoto said Thailand, where it has been present since 1954, will be a pivotal market for its new health-based strategy.

Ajinomoto holds a 94% share of Thailand’s powdered seasoning market, which is worth around 4 billion baht per year. The market’s small-sized restaurant segment is growing at more than 5%, the company reports.

After introducing amino-acid supplement Amino vital in 2022, the company aims to expand its health focus by launching 10 new products in Thailand by 2030. The new offerings will focus on meeting demand for improved muscle strength, immune system support, and better sleep among different age groups, but especially Thailand’s more than 4 million elderly, it said.