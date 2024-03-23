Dairy giant KCG expects expansion plans to help continue double-digit growth

The goal followed its new business directions and strategies, including improving its production lines, expanding manufacturing, developing its logistics networks and warehouse, and incorporating new technologies into its operations and services.

At a press conference on Friday, he said he expected the new strategies to keep the company growing by double digits for the next 3-5 years, continuing the previous three years of consecutive double digit growth.

KCG broke its revenue record in 2023, reaching an all-time high of 7.157 billion baht, a 16.2% increase year on year. Net profit reached 305.9 million baht, a 26.9% increase.

He said the group would upgrade and expand its production capacity, which is already operating at full capacity 24 hours a day.

"Initially, we started expanding and improving our cheese production lines. The process was completed in October last year. It helped double the volume of individually wrapped processed cheese slices from 2,106 to 4,212 tonnes per year. We are currently upgrading the butter production lines, which will be completed next year," he said.

Following the upgrade, KCG expects to increase butter production from 18,000 tonnes to 23,000 tonnes per year.

He said new growth would come from expanding into new export markets around the world, particularly in Asia, such as Japan, while investing in research and development to explore new potential products.

Currently, the company exports to 17 countries, most of which are in Southeast Asia, with the exception of Singapore.