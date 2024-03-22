Inaugural edition of THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2024 exceeds expectations

Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), co-organized by the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse, the event, which took place between March 6 and 8, 2024 at Impact Muang Thong Thani Exhibition Center in Bangkok, achieving deals worth 3.625 billion baht, more than three times the previous targeted amount of 1 billion baht.

DITP and its organizing partners have announced plans to make the next year event even more significant, pushing Thailand to become the center of the HoReCa business in Asia. The THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025 will be held in Bangkok from March 5-7, 2025.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, the Director-General of DITP, Commerce Ministry, said that despite being the inaugural event, HoReCa received a remarkable response, exceeding expectations in terms of attendees and orders. The trade show welcomed 359 companies from 23 countries exhibiting in 722 booths, and a total of 15,851 Thai and international attendees.