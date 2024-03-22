Inaugural edition of THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2024 exceeds expectations
The organizers of the inaugural THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 (HoReCa) have declared the trade fair an outstanding success, surpassing all its targets and underscoring Thailand’s commitment to bringing new investments and opportunities to the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) industry.
Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), co-organized by the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse, the event, which took place between March 6 and 8, 2024 at Impact Muang Thong Thani Exhibition Center in Bangkok, achieving deals worth 3.625 billion baht, more than three times the previous targeted amount of 1 billion baht.
DITP and its organizing partners have announced plans to make the next year event even more significant, pushing Thailand to become the center of the HoReCa business in Asia. The THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025 will be held in Bangkok from March 5-7, 2025.
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, the Director-General of DITP, Commerce Ministry, said that despite being the inaugural event, HoReCa received a remarkable response, exceeding expectations in terms of attendees and orders. The trade show welcomed 359 companies from 23 countries exhibiting in 722 booths, and a total of 15,851 Thai and international attendees.
The top five product categories with the highest order volume were dining equipment; technology; the HoReCa World group; food service businesses; and bakery and ice cream. This success reflects the global business confidence in Thailand's HoReCa sector, indicating positive sign for economic recovery.
Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand added that the success of THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 demonstrated Thailand's potential and strengths. Not only is it a top tourist destination, but it is also recognized internationally for its quality products and services, including those in the HoReCa sector.
More than 129 Thai companies in 267 booths, showcased outstanding design, eco-friendly products, the soft power of Thai creativity, and innovative items. Asia's first HoReCa Innovation Award was among the highlights of the event, defining the standard for automation, efficiency, safety, and sustainability. The three Thai entrepreneurs in furniture, technology and healthcare businesses were recognized for their innovative products and services.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai, noted during the opening ceremony that the event was a vital platform for Thai HoReCa business entrepreneurs, allowing them to share experiences with their counterparts, resulting in opportunities to expand into international markets. The ministry also expected the event to enable Thailand to acknowledge opportunities and challenges in order to strengthen the country’s HoReCa and tourism industries further.
Matthias Kuepper, managing director of Koelnmesse, was also full of praise, pointing out that the trade fair had surpassed expectations and become a catalyst for industry evolution. The event attracted 230 foreign companies in 482 booths from 22 countries, including from Europe, America, and Asia.
"By bringing together the brightest minds and the latest innovations, the show is helping to shape the future of HoReCa in the Asia Pacific region. Southeast Asia's tourism sector has experienced remarkable expansion and a robust post-pandemic recovery, driven by a surge in tourist arrivals," said Kuepper.
HoReCa transcends the ordinary trade show, offering a game-changing convergence of transformative experiences, creative innovations, unparalleled networking, and high-value business meetings.