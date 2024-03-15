Thai firms receive more than THB2.5 billion orders at Foodex Japan
Fifty Thai entrepreneurs who participated in the Foodex Japan 2024 exhibition from March 5-8 in Tokyo received an overwhelming response from Japanese buyers, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) said, with sales of nearly 2.5 billion baht.
Chanthapat Panjamanond, Thailand's commercial attaché in Tokyo, said that orders for Thai food products at Foodex Japan 2024 had reached a record high of 2.458 billion baht, an over four times increase over the previous year's sales of 590 million baht, reflecting Japan's improving purchasing power and economic stimulus policies leading to bright prospects for Thai exports to Japan in the coming year.
In addition to Thai food products, the department recently led a group of Japanese buyers to order Thai fruits, including 5,000 tons of bananas and another 4,000 tons of mangosteen, which will gradually enter the Japanese market starting in April. Furthermore, they plan to introduce OTOP products (One Tambon, One Product) with Thai local identity to the Tokyo market, aiming to turn Thailand's soft power into income for local communities as per government policy. Chanthapat is confident of achieving a 1% expansion in Thai exports to Japan.
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director-general of the department, revealed that the ministry's export target for 2024 aims for 1.99% expansion.
Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai has emphasised the importance of integrating marketing activities with driving Thailand's soft power to generate income and expand export opportunities. Export value in January 2024 has shown promising growth, with an expansion of up to 10%.
To achieve Thailand's export targets for this year, special emphasis has been placed on commercial attachés, especially in 10 target countries including Japan, to continuously organise marketing activities throughout the year.
Thai food products are considered a significant soft power asset for Thailand, capable of leveraging Thai identity to enhance export value significantly in the global market, including in Japan, the third-ranked export market for Thailand.