Thai firms receive more than THB2.5 billion orders at Foodex Japan

Chanthapat Panjamanond, Thailand's commercial attaché in Tokyo, said that orders for Thai food products at Foodex Japan 2024 had reached a record high of 2.458 billion baht, an over four times increase over the previous year's sales of 590 million baht, reflecting Japan's improving purchasing power and economic stimulus policies leading to bright prospects for Thai exports to Japan in the coming year.

In addition to Thai food products, the department recently led a group of Japanese buyers to order Thai fruits, including 5,000 tons of bananas and another 4,000 tons of mangosteen, which will gradually enter the Japanese market starting in April. Furthermore, they plan to introduce OTOP products (One Tambon, One Product) with Thai local identity to the Tokyo market, aiming to turn Thailand's soft power into income for local communities as per government policy. Chanthapat is confident of achieving a 1% expansion in Thai exports to Japan.