ITD reports billion baht loss but is confident it can make a comeback

The figure is an improvement from 2022’s turnover, which saw a loss of 4.75 billion baht.

ITD reported revenue from construction contracts in 2023 as 56.93 billion baht, falling from the previous year by 2.71 billion baht, the reason being that several construction projects it is managing are approaching their final phase and therefore generate lower profits.

These projects include the dual-track railway from Saraburi to Nakhon Ratchasima provinces, a building at Chulabhorn Hospital, and the Orange Line train project in metropolitan Bangkok.

ITD’s finances have garnered the attention of the public and investors after the company announced in January it was deferring payment on its debentures worth 14.45 billion baht for two years.

On March 13, ITD informed SET that it was unable to pay salaries due to a liquidity shortfall, prompting workers to quit or lay down tools. The Labour Ministry stepped in to negotiate, resulting in the company paying overdue wages to 30% of its workers with financial support from banks.