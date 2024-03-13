ITD tells SET it is begging for bank bailout, hopes to be financially secure soon

As of September last year, the company’s outstanding debt was 107.6 billion baht, and it found itself shouldering a rising interest burden. This prompted it to allocate some of its earnings to paying interest. It is also unable to seek payment for many of its government contracts because they have not yet been completed.

One of the government projects is the construction of a 5-kilometre extension of the Rama III expressway worth 7.36 billion baht, which has been making road trips to the South a nightmare due to traffic bottlenecks. The project, dubbed by Thais as the “seven generation construction”, is about 66.28% complete and is expected to be finished by June next year.

In addition to this, ITD is building a double-track railway from Map Kabao in Saraburi to Jira Road junction Nakhon Ratchasima, as well as the Sino-Thai highspeed railway’s project from Kaeng in Saraburi to Klang Dong in Nakhon Ratchasima as well as from Pang Asoke to Bandai Ma in Nakhon Ratchasima.

ITD is also building the third part of an elevated highway from Bang Khuntien in Bangkok to Ekkachai in Samut Sakhon. This construction is about 91.65% complete and should be ready by May this year.

It has also won a contract for the construction of a 1.43-kilometre extension of the No 82 elevated motorway.

In 2022, the company’s assets stood at 115.86 billion baht and debts at 104.85 billion baht. It reportedly earned a revenue of 67.83 billion baht in 2022 and suffered losses worth 4.76 billion baht.