ITD Regional Forum vows to open floor for trade and business cooperation on strengthening Asia-Pacific networks

The highlight of event is involved with an exploration the future of the Asia-Pacific region by focusing on proactive movements of businesses, which are key innovators and influential players in an economy, toward shaping the new frontier of the region. The forum will touch upon businesses in key dynamic sectors regarding their current challenges, current circumstances, and probable solutions for overcoming the limits and reaping new opportunities.

The key dynamic sectors has included financial sector, technology sector, clean energy sector, tourism sector, agricultural sector, and logistics sector.

“The Asia-Pacific region is no doubt the factory of the world, the hub of supply chains, and major incubation areas for new innovations. In terms of international trade, the Asia-Pacific region has many (but also overlapping) free trade agreements. Populations of the Asia-Pacific region accounts for 60% of the world population and includes very large economies like India and China,” according to ITD.

It further said that the region also has strong diversity in both cultures and beliefs. Regarding these influential roles of the Asia-Pacific region to global economy, if the Asia-Pacific is affected by the macro challenges, its impact will be profound in large scale. At the same time, any initiative/proactive actions led by the Asia-Pacific players will potentially lead the world to the new horizon.

The forum will be presided over by Sansern Samalapa, deputy minister to the Ministry of Commerce in the morning session, followed by Dr Kobsak Pootrakool, director and senior executive vice president of Bangkok Bank Public Company who will deliver his keynote speech of “Welcome to the Future” to learn more about world economy in the future.

After that, it is a stage of panel discussion of “Future of Regional MNC”, which both Thai and foreign panelists are welcomed to share and explore key business strategy of different multinational cooperation in the next 5-10 years in the midst of rapid changing world.

For the afternoon session, the highlight will be dominated by two topics of panel discussion, which is the “Future of Startup Business” and the “Future of Technology”. Panelists who are keen on startup business and innovative technology for the future are ready to tell their own story, perspective and challenges for doing business in the fast-changing world phenomenal.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva will also delivery his keynote speech of “The Future is now”, interpreted through his points of view about trends of macroeconomics, new policies or new regulations to build up new business ecosystem in the region.

The forum is expected to be wrapped by a closing remark from Manu Sithiprasasana, executive director, International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD), under a topic of “Future of ITD”.

It is believed that the forum would produce successful outcomes to deliver concrete thought of the future of Asia-Pacific region and relevant policy recommendations specifically in the areas of international trade and investment.

In addition, through sharing knowledge, visions and experiences of experts and business executives, this regional forum will also inspire individuals to see opportunities out of the chaos and look forward to the new positive momentum of Asia-Pacific region which can trigger the whole global system.