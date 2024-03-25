Thai construction giant ITD begins clearing overdue wages amid liquidity woes

Phiphat said ITD had assured him that all of its workers would receive their overdue pay by next month.

ITD informed the Stock of Exchange of Thailand on March 13 that it was unable to pay salaries due to a liquidity shortfall, prompting workers to quit or lay down tools.

The news came after the company announced in January it was deferring payment on its debentures worth a total 14.45 billion baht for two years.

Following reports of ITD workers failing to get paid, the Labour Ministry stepped in to negotiate.