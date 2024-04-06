Bangkok Insurance targets 8% growth after record net profit last year

President and CEO Apisit Anantanatarat said that given the changes in the lifestyles of Thais, with more people being single and independent, caring for pets, and living in stressful environments, he saw a growing demand for insurance protection to cover those areas.

The move is a part of the company's 2024 business strategies and direction.

According to the Thai General Insurance Association, Thailand's insurance industry is expected to grow by 5-6% this year, owing to a recovery in tourism, which is driving up demand for car and travel insurance, raising concerns about health and well-being, besides an increase in electric vehicles to meet the global green trend.

Given that BKI's growth target is higher than the industry average, Apisit emphasised the importance of personalising the company's products and services.

"We will soon launch several new products this year," he told reporters. "For example, BKI intends to provide insurance to drivers aged 55 to 75. The premium may be high, but it covers all necessary expenses for the elderly. As the number of pet parents expands, we plan on offering our premium protection to their pets in the event of a road accident.”

Meanwhile, because of the increase in mental health problems, Apisit said that the BKI premium will now cover the cost of mental health treatment.

Also, as more people become aware of and comfortable with telemedicine, BKI will provide insurance products through its telemedical platform services that cover 55 symptoms and diseases, he revealed.

Telemedicine mental health will be available later in the fourth quarter of this year.