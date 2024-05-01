PTT Cambodia partners with ABA Bank, offers innovative payment solutions

This innovative solution leverages H2H (Host-to-Host) integration to seamlessly connect PTT's internal systems with ABA's banking system, enabling PTT to efficiently collect payments from its dealers, distributors, and customers.

The official signing ceremony occurred on 29 April 2024 at ABA Bank's Head Office in Phnom Penh. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Askhat Azhikhanov, CEO of ABA Bank, Nuttapong Kaewtrakulpong, Managing Director of PTT Cambodia, and other senior management representatives from both entities.

“We are delighted to partner with PTT Cambodia to offer this customized Direct Debit solution,” said Askhat Azhikhanov, CEO of ABA Bank. “The solution is designed to meet PTT's specific business needs, streamlining their payment collection process and ensuring timely payments from their customers.”

The ABA Direct Debit payment solution simplifies business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) payment collection by allowing companies to electronically withdraw funds directly from their customers' accounts on pre-arranged due dates. It eliminates the need for manual payment collections, minimizes paperwork, and ensures timely settlement, ultimately improving cash flow predictability and efficiency for businesses of all sizes.

“This partnership signifies PTT Cambodia’s commitment to providing our partners with convenient and efficient payment options,” commented Nuttapong Kaewtrakulpong, Managing Director of PTT Cambodia. “The ABA Direct Debit solution will significantly enhance our cash flow management and improve operational efficiency.”