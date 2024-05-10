Sharp fall in net profit won’t impact THAI rehabilitation plan, CEO assures

He expressed his concerns as the company released its operational performance results for the first quarter of 2024. The report shows that revenue increased due to the continued growth in demand for international travel, but net profit decreased when compared to the same quarter last year.

Chai identified higher operating costs due to more flights and services at airports, the impairment of unused aircraft, and the depreciation of the Thai baht as key factors contributing to the profit reduction.

THAI and its subsidiaries reported total revenue of 45.955 billion baht, 10.7% higher than in the same period last year when revenue was 41.507 billion baht. The increase is primarily due to a significant increase in passenger revenue following the resumption of flight services and increased flight frequencies on preferred routes to Europe, Australia, and Japan.

The increase in production, traffic, number of flights, routes, number of passengers, baht depreciation, ground service fee, and raw material prices led to a 22.5% increase in total expenses to 34.880 billion baht in the first quarter.

THAI and its subsidiaries reported operating profits of 11.075 billion baht before financial costs, excluding one-time items, down 1.959 billion baht, or 15% from Q1 of 2023.