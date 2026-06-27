Nation TV to relaunch Inside Thailand in major July 15 program revamp

Nation TV is preparing a major programming reshuffle from July 15, led by the return of Joh Luek Tua Thai Inside Thailand, one of Thailand’s best-known current-affairs analysis programmes.
The move will bring veteran news duo Danai Ekmahasawat and Amornrat Mahitthirook, widely known by their on-screen nicknames “Mar Kae” and “Meow Sao”, back to the Nation media group as part of a stronger push into political and analytical news.
The return of Inside Thailand forms part of Nation TV’s broader schedule adjustment aimed at strengthening its news-analysis content and expanding its reach across digital platforms.
Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Nation Group (Thailand) Plc, said the new line-up was designed around what audiences would gain from the change.
He said Danai and Amornrat were senior journalists with deep experience in analytical reporting and current-affairs broadcasting, making them well suited to viewers who want sharper insight, deeper context and more rounded coverage of major issues.
Shine said the pair would become an important part of Nation TV’s analysis-news team, both on television and across the group’s online platforms.
"Inside Thailand" is known for its deep-dive approach to politics, the economy and social issues, using direct questioning, news analysis and perspectives from multiple sides to unpack major developments.
The programme is hosted by Danai and Amornrat in a direct and hard-hitting style, with one of its signature elements being live phone-ins with news sources to test facts, expand context and press for clearer answers.
Before its return to Nation TV, Inside Thailand had aired on Spring News Channel 19 and later built a loyal following during more than six years on Channel 9 MCOT.
The latest move signals Nation TV’s attempt to sharpen its position in the competitive news market by combining established television personalities with stronger multi-platform distribution.
For viewers, the key date is July 15, when Inside Thailand is scheduled to return as part of Nation TV’s refreshed programming line-up.