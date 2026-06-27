Nation TV to relaunch Inside Thailand in major July 15 program revamp

Nation TV is preparing a major programming reshuffle from July 15, led by the return of Joh Luek Tua Thai Inside Thailand, one of Thailand’s best-known current-affairs analysis programmes.

The move will bring veteran news duo Danai Ekmahasawat and Amornrat Mahitthirook, widely known by their on-screen nicknames “Mar Kae” and “Meow Sao”, back to the Nation media group as part of a stronger push into political and analytical news.

The return of Inside Thailand forms part of Nation TV’s broader schedule adjustment aimed at strengthening its news-analysis content and expanding its reach across digital platforms.

Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Nation Group (Thailand) Plc, said the new line-up was designed around what audiences would gain from the change.

He said Danai and Amornrat were senior journalists with deep experience in analytical reporting and current-affairs broadcasting, making them well suited to viewers who want sharper insight, deeper context and more rounded coverage of major issues.

Shine said the pair would become an important part of Nation TV’s analysis-news team, both on television and across the group’s online platforms.