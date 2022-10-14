CoinEX not a licensed digital asset platform, SEC warns investors

The SEC confirmed that CoinEX was not a licensed digital asset operator under the Royal Decree on Digital Asset Businesses (BE 2561).

The watchdog asked people to be cautious when they are persuaded to trade, exchange, deposit, transfer, withdraw, or do transactions related to digital assets because the platform was not regulated by the SEC and hence users will not be protected by the SEC.

The watchdog reiterated its previous warning on the website in the Investor Alert section on May 17.

It said that digital asset operators who advertise, publicise, or persuade must be authorised or they would be punished according to the law.