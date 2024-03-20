Binance CEO sees Bitcoin soaring to $80,000 this year

Teng attributed the price surge to declining supply, due to halving, and continued demand for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Halving cuts the daily supply of newly minted coins by 50 per cent, which have caused prices to soar. Bitcoin had touched an all-time high of $73,794 on March 14.

Speaking to the press at an event on Tuesday, Teng said he remained confident about the crypto space in Asia. Binance TH, a digital assets exchange platform, was launched earlier this year in a joint venture with Gulf Energy, a large Thai infrastructure conglomerate.