Young Thai crypto investors ‘doomed’ by get-rich-quick idea: NESDC

That was the warning issued by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), a government think tank, in a report on Thailand’s outlook in the second quarter.

The agency said young Thai investors also tend to base their investment decisions on instinct rather than analysis.

People aged under 30 constitute about half of registered crypto investors in Thailand, the report said, citing a study by Mahidol University’s College of Management (CMMU).

“The CMMU study found that Gen Z invests in cryptocurrencies because they want to get rich quick,” it adds.

It said this attitude turned some people into millionaires in a short period but many crypto investors also made huge losses quickly.