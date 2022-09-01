Apec CEO Summit to be held with a green agenda
The conference of CEOs from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) will be organised strictly under the concept of "Green Meeting" with the goal of highlighting Thailand's potential and commitment to tackling environmental and sustainability issues, the organisers said on Thursday.
The chairman of the Apec CEO Summit 2022, Poj Aramwattananont, held a press conference on Thursday to inform about the progress in hosting the event.
The environment is one of the most urgent global issues, and it would be a great opportunity to show world leaders how serious Thailand is in responding to that problem, he said.
The executive director of the CEO summit, Kasemsit Pathomsak, added that the organising committee had put a lot of thought into sustainability in designing the summit’s content and format, and had decided to organise the event as a "green meeting”.
The events will be environmentally friendly, with materials and resources reused and recycled to maximise benefits while minimising the environmental impact, he said.
"The 'green meeting' concept will be reflected in every aspect of the summit, from the choice of venue, documentation, device arrangements, and catering to the calculation of carbon footprint, which will increase awareness about energy saving and waste reduction," Kasemsit explained.
Participants will be guided throughout the meeting by a mobile application that ensures smart hospitality.
Poj said that the organising committee had decided to change the venue from True ICON Hall at ICONSiam to The Plaza Athenee Hotel to facilitate convenience of movement between the main Apec Summit venue at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and the Apec CEO Summit venue.
Besides, the committee intends to collaborate with young entrepreneurs nationwide so that they will have the experience to host the Apec Summit or other world conferences in Thailand in the future.
"This outreach is crucial as the younger generation will play a key role in driving the country’s economy in the future. Preparations for the summit right now are 70 per cent ready,” Poj said.
He expected the summit to be a stage for leaders to share their vision and join forces in driving global trade and economic growth. It is also a perfect opportunity to search for solutions to current issues and to the various business challenges faced by the Asia-Pacific region and the world.
“This year’s summit will be the first opportunity for prominent economists and business leaders to meet in person. More than 10 leaders from Apec member economies will give keynote speeches on topics that are of high public interest," said Poj.
He added that the programme would also include panel discussions among thought leaders and distinguished speakers on issues that will help chart the direction of the world’s economy.
He insisted that the summit is a fantastic opportunity for Thailand to host the extraordinary trade and investment convention. The summit will provide an opportunity for Thailand's private sector to showcase its global potential, whether in food security, investment, tourism, or finance.
Meanwhile, the committee has announced official collaboration with PwC, who will serve as the exclusive "Knowledge Partner" for the Apec Business Advisory Council summit 2022.
The company intends to spark conversations among delegates at the event that provide valuable insights into conducting business, economic activities, and investment before delivering all ideas of business leaders to the Apec Summit stage.
PwC Thailand CEO Chanchai Chaiprasit said that as the “Knowledge Partner” of this year’s Apec CEO Summit, the firm will look closely at how businesses can prepare to overcome these challenges in order to build trust among stakeholders and grow sustainably.
The current world is at the crossroads of chaos, with many serious issues occurring at the same time; therefore, all parties must have an intimate conversation to find a proper solution that is at least a proper aspect for all, Poj said.
The Apec CEO Summit is scheduled to be held from November 16-18, 2022, concurrently with the Apec Summit 2022.