Apec CEO Summit to be held with a green agenda

He expected the summit to be a stage for leaders to share their vision and join forces in driving global trade and economic growth. It is also a perfect opportunity to search for solutions to current issues and to the various business challenges faced by the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

“This year’s summit will be the first opportunity for prominent economists and business leaders to meet in person. More than 10 leaders from Apec member economies will give keynote speeches on topics that are of high public interest," said Poj.

He added that the programme would also include panel discussions among thought leaders and distinguished speakers on issues that will help chart the direction of the world’s economy.

He insisted that the summit is a fantastic opportunity for Thailand to host the extraordinary trade and investment convention. The summit will provide an opportunity for Thailand's private sector to showcase its global potential, whether in food security, investment, tourism, or finance.

Meanwhile, the committee has announced official collaboration with PwC, who will serve as the exclusive "Knowledge Partner" for the Apec Business Advisory Council summit 2022.

The company intends to spark conversations among delegates at the event that provide valuable insights into conducting business, economic activities, and investment before delivering all ideas of business leaders to the Apec Summit stage.

PwC Thailand CEO Chanchai Chaiprasit said that as the “Knowledge Partner” of this year’s Apec CEO Summit, the firm will look closely at how businesses can prepare to overcome these challenges in order to build trust among stakeholders and grow sustainably.

The current world is at the crossroads of chaos, with many serious issues occurring at the same time; therefore, all parties must have an intimate conversation to find a proper solution that is at least a proper aspect for all, Poj said.

The Apec CEO Summit is scheduled to be held from November 16-18, 2022, concurrently with the Apec Summit 2022.